﻿Siblings in Pangasinan town win agri-biz start-up capital

The Sagun siblings here will soon put up their own poultry farm from the start-up capital of PHP150,000 from the Department of Agriculture (DA) after winning in the provincial level of Kabataang Agribiz competitive grant assistance program.

Timothy Fernando, 19; Lorraine, 21; and Eilleen, 26, won the cash prize of PHP50,000 each to finance their “3 Sis and a Bro Farm”, a free-range poultry farm concept.

“Most of the young people our age nowadays prefer office work and only a few would work in agriculture-related fields. But for me, I wanted to pursue this together with my siblings to prove that this is a viable business,” Lorraine said in an interview on Thursday.

She said they wanted to stir up interest among young people in their community in agriculture.

The siblings came up with the idea when confronted with the high price of broiler chickens and the shortage in its supply.

“We thought, why not try an alternative that is free-range chicken that is much easier to raise. The Municipal Agriculture Office of our town helped us by introducing us to free-range chicken growers. They taught us the standard in growing free-range chicken in the country,” she said.

Although their courses are not related to agriculture, Lorraine said they have grown interested in the field because of their parents and other kin’s influence.

“Our mother basically grew up in agricultural work and their business is currently related to agriculture,” Lorraine said.

The construction of the chicken house of their farm will start next week, and they hope to complete the whole preparation by September.

“We plan to start with 100 heads of free-range chicken,” she said.

Meanwhile, the siblings will also compete in the regional level of the competition.

Source: Philippines News Agency