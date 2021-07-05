﻿Siargao towns get P200-K convergence program aid

More programs from national government agencies under the Aid and Humanitarian Operations Nationwide (AHON) convergence program have been allocated for the towns of Burgos and San Benito in Surigao del Norte.

In a meeting here on Sunday, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said the second wave of assistance worth at least PHP200,000 provided by the inter-agency initiative has been allotted for the two towns under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Dapat lang mapakita nato sa tibook nasud nga seryoso gyud ang gobyerno sa paghatud aning mga karajawan (We have to show to the whole country that this government is serious about delivering this assistance to you),” he said.

Andanar said the assistance was made possible through the help of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, who visited the island on July 3 for the opening of the 125th Malasakit Center at the Siargao Island Medical Center in Dapa town.

On top of this assistance, the Department of Agriculture also pledged at least PHP100,000 for every barangay as working capital for agri-entrepreneurs under its Enhanced KADIWA ni Ani at Kita Financial Grant Assistance Program for the towns of Burgos and San Benito.

“Hindi po natatapos sa pagtatanim ang agrikultura. Dapat po turuan natin ang ating mga kababayan na magnegosyo (Agriculture does not stop in planting. We have to teach our people to do business),” DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista said.

Evangelista urged local and barangay leaders to properly distribute the government assistance to farmers and livestock raisers “who have the ability to grow what we will provide.”

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also introduced their programs, including the Livelihood Seeding Program — Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (LSP-PBG), a livelihood seeding and entrepreneurship development program aimed at supporting micro-enterprises affected by calamities and emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Gi-awhag namo ang mga dagko ug gagmay nga mga negosyante nga mutake advantage gyud sa among mga programa (We are encouraging both big and small-time entrepreneurs to take advantage of our programs),” DTI Assistant Secretary Reveree Niño C. Contreras said.

The AHON Convergence Program was created through Executive Order 137 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on May 24, 2021.

San Benito Vice Mayor Wellybel Requirme received the assistance and extended the gratitude of the local government for the attention the national government has given to San Benito.

“Ngayon pa lang nangyari na ang Presidente at ang national government bumababa dito sa aming bayan. Dati nararamdaman namin na hindi kami nakikita sa mapa. Pero ngayon labis po ang aming kasiyahan dahil nakikita pala kami ng national government sa pangunguna ni Presidente Duterte (This is the first time it has happened that the President and the national government has come to our town. Before, we felt like we were not being seen on the map. But now, we are very happy because it turns out that the national government sees us),” he said.

