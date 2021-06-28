﻿Siargao opens new radio station to boost info dissemination

DAPA, Surigao del Norte – Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar reiterated the importance of media to the community, as he attended the launching of a new radio station here on Monday.

The Siargao Electric Cooperative (SIARELCO) has launched its FM radio station Radyo Kidlat 98.5, as part of its initiative to strengthen information dissemination efforts to its consumers and likewise become a tool for public service by providing vital information on the energy sector.

Amid the advent of technology and internet connectivity, Andanar said radio remains the best medium to reach communities in far-flung areas, especially those outside the mainlands in the country like Siargao Island.

“Radio is the best communicator. It reaches the farthest ends of its frequency, depending on the kilowatt power that is used. Nonetheless, radio is extensive enough for the targeted listening public within its scope,” he said.

The PCOO chief stressed that the presence of radio will strengthen the relationship among communities and SIARELCO’s member-consumer-owners (MCOs).

“The Siargao Electric Cooperative through this FM radio station will be delivering not just public awareness, but also public service, and, most importantly, public participation in the affairs of their electric company, and in the general platform of our country’s energy program,” Andanar said.

“My office, and I, personally, as a native of Siargao, cannot overemphasize the essential importance of radio for the benefit of our people. With a pandemic that drains our efforts in containing the Covid-19 virus and its threatening variants, a radio station devoted to the members, consumers, and owners group, is vital in saving and keeping lives secure and healthy,” he added.

Meanwhile, SIARELCO General Manager and APEC Party-list Rep. Sergio Dagooc said electric cooperatives across the country are pushing to establish their own radio stations.

“We believe that through effective communication we can strengthen our relationship with the member-consumer-owners of the 121 electric cooperatives all over the country,” he said.

Dagooc said they will also be partnering with PCOO in streaming news and updates at the national level.

Source: Philippines News Agency