﻿Shear line, ITCZ to bring scattered rains on Nov. 27

MANILA – Scattered rains are expected in the eastern section of northern and central Luzon due to the presence of the shear line or the tail-end of the frontal system while Palawan and Mindanao will feel the effects of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau reported Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. daily weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Aurora, and Quezon brought by the shear line.

The ITCZ will bring the same weather conditions to Palawan and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Ilocos, the rest of the Cordillera region, and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains brought by the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will get partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds headed northeast will blow over northern and central Luzon, with moderate to rough seas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds headed east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country, with slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 24°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 31°C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency