﻿Shear line brings rains over E. Visayas, N. Mindanao, Caraga

There is a rising possibility for flash floods and landslides in the Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga, the weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather forecaster Ana Clauren said rains from the shear line can trigger such dangerous events in those areas.

“Shear lines can affect the areas in the next four days,” she said Monday.

PAGASA said either flash floods or landslides are possible during moderate to at times heavy rainfall.

Clauren said the shear line will soon begin affecting Mindanao to a lesser degree.

Source: Philippines News Agency