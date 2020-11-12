﻿Several road sections in Bulacan impassable: DPWH

The onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses has rendered several road sections in the province of Bulacan impassable to vehicles, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Thursday.

The Road Situational Report, as of 10 a.m.:

Manila North Road:

a) Banga Section, meter-deep underwater, not passable to light vehicles;

b) Saluysoy Section, Meycauayan, Bulacan, 0.30-meter-deep underwater, not passable to light vehicles; and

c) Ibayo Section (SM Marilao), Marilao, Bulacan, 0.50-meter-deep underwater, not passable to light and medium vehicles.

Daang Maharlika Road:

a) Salacot Section, San Miguel, Bulacan, 0.20-meter-deep underwater, passable to all types of vehicle;

b) Maasim Section, K0061+100 -K0061+300, San Ildefonso, Bulacan, 0.30-meter-deep underwater, not passable to light vehicles; and

c) San Ildefonso Section, K0067+100, San Ildefonso, Bulacan, fallen electrical posts, passable to all types of vehicle.

San Miguel – Sibul Road:

a) Camias Section, San Miguel, Bulacan, 0.80-meter-deep underwater, not passable to light and medium vehicles; and

b) Sectional occurrence of fallen tree branches, passable to all types of vehicles.

Sta. Maria- Norzagaray Road, Partida Section:

Norzagaray/Sta.Maria Boundary, fallen Camachile tree, clearing operation was ongoing

Sta. Rita-Camias Old Road:

San Miguel, Bulacan. 0.50 meter-deep underwater, not passable to light vehicles

Gen. Alejo Santos Highway:

Angat, Bulacan, fallen tree, not passable to heavy and large vehicles

Meycauayan-Camalig Road:

Camalig Section, Meycauayan, Bulacan, 0.30-meter-deep underwater, not passable to light vehicles

Sta. Maria Bypass Road:

Sta. Maria, Bulacan, 0.30-meter-deep underwater, not passable to light vehicles

Bocaue-San Jose Road, Bagbaguin Section:

Sta. Maria, Bulacan, 0.30-meter-deep underwater, not passable to light vehicles

The rest of national roads and bridges are passable with extra caution.

The DPWH said it has dispatched roving maintenance personnel and crew to undertake initial response and monitoring of road networks.

Source: Philippines News Agency