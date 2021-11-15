﻿Sermonia named PNP’s No. 4

New Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, has ordered the immediate reorganization in the Command Group and Directorial Staff as he designated two senior police officials to higher posts.

Carlos, who assumed the top PNP post on Friday from Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, designated Maj. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia as acting chief of the Directorial Staff, the fourth highest post in the Command Group.

It was a post previously held by Carlos.

All movements are effective Saturday.

Sermonia will supervise the 11 Directorial Staff in administering functional operations of all National Support Units and Police Regional Offices.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, who was recently Civil Security Group Director, will be Acting Director for Operations to replace Sermonia.

Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, deputy chief for administration, and Lt. Gen. Ephraim Dickson, deputy chief for operations, retained their posts.

Eleazar, Vera Cruz, and Dickson belonged to the PMA Class of 1987 while Carlos was their junior.

Carlos said he talked to the officials of the Command Group and requested them to continue their roles.

“Pinakiusapan ko sina (I requested) Sir Jojo (Vera Cruz) and Sir Bong (Dickson) and then I requested the incoming TCDS (The Chief of Directorial Staff) kung kailangan niya ng (if he needs) big brother help, sige magtanong ka sa akin (he can ask me now). I think we will have another team that can continue what was started by the previous chiefs of the PNP,” Carlos told reporters after he assumed command of the 220,000-strong police force on Friday afternoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency