﻿Septuagenarian doc tells public to get vaccinated

A 77-year-old government physician in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, is calling on the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to reduce the risk of severe health problems or even death.

Dr. Alfredo B. Calingin, Outpatient Department head of the Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital, became the first to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the province on Friday.

As an advocate of immunization, Calingin said he first volunteered to be the first medical front-liner to be inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine but was disqualified because that particular dose has restrictions on people age 60 and above.

No matter which brand, Calingin said Filipinos should take any available vaccine as long as there are no restrictions.

“Get vaccinated. This is for you and for the people,” he said in vernacular.

Jula Espejon, Gingoog City information staffer, said the area has 531 medical front-liners who have started receiving the Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

“The first batch (Sinovac vaccines) consisted of 150 vials, and the 2nd batch had 350 vials (AstraZeneca). Private hospitals and clinics will be given next,” Espejon said.

Source: Philippines News Agency