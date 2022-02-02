﻿Senate gives nod to CHED-NegOcc prov’l office in Bacolod City

The Senate has approved the proposed legislation for the establishment of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) provincial office in Negros Occidental to be situated in this capital city.

Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya, principal author of House Bill (HB) 4958, said on Tuesday having a local office would greatly help in bringing the agency’s services closer to Bacolodnons and Negrosanons.

“Over the years, young people, students and teachers have to travel to Iloilo just to go to the CHED regional office,” he added.

Gasataya thanked Senator Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Senate committee on higher, and technical and vocational education, for his assistance in the passage of the bill during the third and final reading on Monday.

HB 4958 provides that the CHED-Negros Occidental provincial office will be headed by a provincial director.

Within 60 days from the approval of the act, CHED, in coordination with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), will determine the organizational structure and staffing pattern for the provincial office.

It will then be submitted to the CHED chairperson and Budget Secretary for approval.

The CHED chairperson will also immediately include in the agency’s programs the operationalization of the provincial office in Negros Occidental.

Source: Philippines News Agency