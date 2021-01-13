﻿Sen. Go aids fire victims, trike drivers in Bulacan town

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Tuesday provided assistance to 444 individuals including fire victims in this town.

The aid distribution was held at the covered court of Obando Central School in Barangay Paliwas here where Go’s team met with families affected by a fire incident last Jan. 10 in Barangay Salambao, as well as 290 tricycle drivers and 140 padyak (trike) drivers.

“Huwag po kayo mag-alala, kapag dumating na ang bakuna kayong mga mahihirap kasama na ang mga guro ang una namin bibigyan para makabalik na tayo sa normal. Magbayanihan lang po tayo at sumunod sa paalala ng gobyerno at huwag makalimot magdasal sa Panginoon (Do not worry when the vaccines arrive, you, poor people, including teachers, will be the first ones to be given so that we can return to normal. Let us work together and follow the government’s reminders and don’t forget to pray to the Lord),” Go said.

The beneficiaries were given meals, food packs, financial assistance, vitamins, face masks, and face shields to help protect them from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Go’s team also gave computer tablets and bicycles to selected beneficiaries.

The senator also provided 14 boats to fisherfolks of Obando through the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“Minsan lang po tayo dito sa mundo dadaan kaya naman po kami ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ay nandito para sa inyo upang tumulong at maglingkod sa inyo (We will only pass through this world once, so President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and I are here for you to help and serve you),” Go said.

During the aid distribution activity, strict compliance with the government-issued health and safety protocols were carried out.

Go’s team was warmly welcomed by Rep. Henry Villarica of 4th District of Bulacan, Mayor Edwin Santos and his wife Espie, members of the Sangguniang Bayan and Association of Barangay Captains.

A representative from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was also present to extend separate financial assistance to the fire affected families.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), on the other hand, provided “Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa livelihood program package” while the National Housing Authority (NHA) pledged to provide additional support upon assessment completion.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, also offered assistance from his office to anyone who needs urgent medical treatment.

He also encouraged the town residents to avail of the medical assistance given by the Malasakit Center. The province has two branches of the center located at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City and Dr. Rogaciano Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria town.

