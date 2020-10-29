﻿Security Bank assures clients of readiness on Nov. 1-2 holidays

Security Bank Corporation (Security Bank) is advising account holders to call the bank’s customer hotline and access its digital touch points for any assistance during the All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day holidays.

This, as all its branches will be closed on November 1 (Sunday), a regular holiday, and November 2 (Monday), a special non-working holiday.

In an advisory Thursday, the bank advised its account holders to call the Customer Service hotline at (02) 8887-9188 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the said holidays.

“You may also visit Security Bank’s Facebook page or email the following – (for) credit cards – customercontact@securitybank.com.ph and (for) other bank-related concerns – customercare@securitybank.com.ph,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency