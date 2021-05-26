﻿SEC wins global award for advocating good corporate governance

MANILA – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is this year’s recipient of the Global Good Governance (3G) Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award.

London-based Cambridge International Financial Advisory recognized the SEC for championing good governance in the Philippine corporate sector during the 6th 3G Annual Awards Ceremony held virtually on May 25 (Manila time).

“The SEC Philippines is truly honored and elated to receive the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award,” SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said, as he received the award on behalf of the Commission.

Aquino said this recognition affirms the SEC Philippines’ resolve not only in creating a good corporate governance climate in the country but also in promoting sustainable business practices and stakeholder centricity among its corporate constituencies.

“We have been and shall remain to be a champion and purveyor of good corporate governance and sustainability,” he added.

The SEC has consistently advanced corporate governance reforms through the adoption of corporate governance codes, sustainability reporting guidelines, and similar rules.

It also conducts forums and dialogues with stakeholders to discuss corporate governance issues within and outside the country.

The Commission likewise actively participates in global development initiatives as a member of international organizations such as the International Organization of Securities Commissions, Asean Capital Markets Forum, the Global Financial Innovation Network, and the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators, among others.

Prior to the 3G Awards, the SEC also received the ISAR Honours from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in 2019 for instituting sustainability reporting in the corporate sector.

Founded in 2016, the 3G Awards recognizes individuals and institutions who treat governance and sustainability as a strategic priority. It has since presented over 150 awards to various individuals and institutions in more than 25 countries.

Winners are determined based on five pillars, namely transparency, social responsibility, sustainability, impact, and innovation, and are chosen from three major categories –government and politics, corporate sector, and social sector and philanthropy.

Source: Philippines News Agency