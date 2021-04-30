﻿SEC warns Pangasinenses vs. investment scams amid pandemic

DAGUPAN CITY – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Pangasinenses against different investment scams, including hybrid schemes involving agricultural products.

Lawyer Regina May Cajucom- de Guzman, SEC Baguio extension office director, said scams no longer just involve money schemes but also agricultural products.

“Scammers become resourceful. There are what we call hybrids like offering breeding of chickens, goats, and seafood trading. There are also issues with franchise investment. We are looking into it as a hybrid (scheme) and of course the very common Ponzi scheme,” she said during the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Pangasinan chapter forum on Wednesday.

De Guzman said the public should be wary of companies offering “too good to be true returns or income”.

“If the investment is money and the promise is too good to be true or ridiculously high, check with (the) SEC if they are registered. It is not enough if they have a certificate of registration from (the) SEC, they also should have the secondary license,” she said.

De Guzman said SEC registration is their primary license to be recognized as a company and to engage in business approved by the commission.

“It is a general rule that if stockholders are more than 19, they should get a secondary license,” she added.

De Guzman said agents of the company should also be licensed brokers or dealers of securities otherwise, they constitute an unauthorized solicitation.

She said the SEC would assist victims of investment scams in filing charges against culprits.

“We assist them in gathering evidence and file it with the Department of Justice,” de Guzman said adding the investment scam is a criminal offense that is punishable by seven years to 21 years imprisonment, and with PHP50,000 to PHP5 million penalty. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency