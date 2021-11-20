﻿SEC OKs Haus Talk IPO; EEI shares offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has considered favorably the initial public offering (IPO) by Haus Talk Inc. and the preferred share offering by EEI Corporation.

In its meeting on November 18, the commission en banc resolved to render effective the registration statements of Haus Talk covering 2.5 billion common shares and of EEI covering 60 million perpetual preferred shares, subject to the companies’ compliance with certain remaining requirements.

Haus Talk will offer to the public up to 500 million common shares to be offered at up to PHP1.50 per share. The shares will be listed and traded on the Small, Medium, and Emerging Board of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

The company expects to net up to PHP723.697 million from the offer. Proceeds will be used for land acquisition, project development, and general corporate purposes.

Organized in 2004, Haus Talk is a residential real estate developer led by the Madlambayan family with projects based in Antipolo City and Laguna.

The company has sold almost 1,900 housing units, with about 2,300 units in development until 2023.

The company engaged Investment & Capital Corporation of the Philippines as the issue manager and underwriter for the offer.

EEI will offer up to the public 40 million non-voting perpetual preferred shares at an offer price of PHP100, with an oversubscription option of up to 20 million preferred shares.

The listed construction company could net up to PHP5.95 billion from the offer, assuming the oversubscription option is fully subscribed.

Proceeds will be used to partially finance EEI’s future projects, to pay existing short-term loans, for capital expenditure for new equipment, and for general corporate purposes and working capital requirements.

EEI’s preferred share offer is slated to run from December 9 to 15, in time for the shares’ listing on the PSE on December 24.

The company tapped RCBC Capital Corporation as the sole issue manager for the offer, which will also serve as joint lead underwriter and bookrunner alongside SB Capital Investment Corporation.

Source: Philippines News Agency