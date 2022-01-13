﻿SEC adopts zero F2F setup amid Covid-19 surge

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is implementing a zero face-to-face transaction policy in its offices in Metro Manila starting January 13 until further notice, in light of the rising number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country.

In a notice issued January 11, the SEC announced that all applications for company registration, submissions of reportorial requirements, and other transactions in its main office in Pasay City and former headquarters in Mandaluyong City will be processed through its online portals, email, courier, and other remote means.

The adoption of the zero face-to-face setups is in compliance with Republic Act No. 11032, otherwise known as the Ease of Doing Business Law, as the Commission seeks to effectively avoid further spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

For the registration of domestic stock and nonstock corporations and for the recording of partnerships and licenses to do business for foreign corporations, applicants may use the electronic simplified processing of an application for registration of company at http://esparc.sec.gov.ph/application.

Applicants may also use the one-day submission and e-registration of companies under the eSPARC (electronic simplified processing of an application for registration of company) for the registration of domestic stock corporations, which may be one person corporations or corporations with two to 15 incorporators, board of directors, and stockholders.

Meanwhile, all submissions of annual financial statements (AFS) and general information sheet (GIS) must be done through the electronic filing and submission tool (eFAST) at https://cifss-ost.sec.gov.ph/.

eFAST also accepts submissions of sworn statements for foundation/ nonstock, non-profit organizations forms, general form for financial statements, special form for financial statements, affidavit of non-operation, to be filed with the AFS/GIS, and affidavit of non-holding of annual meeting, to be filed with the GIS.

Other reports, documents, and communications not covered by eFAST may be submitted through email at ictdsubmission@sec.gov.ph.

Clients who wish to request SEC documents may do so through the SEC Express System at http://www.secexpress.ph. The documents will be delivered to the mailing address of the applicant through courier within 10 to 15 days.

Meanwhile, the public may avail of online and cashless payment options through the electronic system for payment to the SEC (eSPAYSEC) at https://espaysec.sec.gov.ph/.

The system accepts payments for registration and other transaction fees, as well as penalties, using debit and credit cards, digital wallets and other cashless payment options.

Other guidelines on the availing of the Commission’s online services may be found in the SEC Notice dated January 11.

The SEC will maintain a skeleton workforce and implement other alternative work arrangements to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of services despite the adjustments in its operations.

The public may contact the concerned departments or offices provided in the SEC Contact Center on the SEC website for further inquiries.

Source: Philippines News Agency