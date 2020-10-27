﻿Search still on for man carried by flood in NegOr town

Search and retrieval operations continued Tuesday for a man who was carried by flash floods in Barangay Mabato, Ayungon town in Negros Oriental on Sunday night.

In a telephone interview, Derek Chavez, the local disaster risk reduction and management officer (LDRRMO) of Ayungon, said that efforts to look for Junrey Vidal were futile but the operations will continue.

“Ang barangay ug ang pamilya ug uban pang mga tawo didto ang nangita na niye (Barangay officials, the family and other people are joining in the search there),” Chavez said.

Residents in the adjacent barangay of Carol-an also in Ayungon are also helping in the search operations, he added.

Vidal and Jason Acibron from Bindoy town were trying to cross the river in Barangay Mabato on a motorcycle when they were carried downstream by a flash flood due to the onslaught of Typhoon Quinta.

Acibron’s body was found the following day in the river that leads to Negros Occidental, Chavez said.

The motorcycle is also still missing, he added.

Meanwhile, a final situationer report from Provincial DRRM Officer Adrian Sedillo said that many residents in flood-affected areas of Sta. Catalina, Bayawan City, and Basay have already returned to their respective homes.

Hundreds of people were affected by massive flooding and overflowing of rivers in these southern localities Sunday evening due to the heavy rains caused by “Quinta”.

Two landslides occurred in Barangay Isidro, Pamplona town on Monday although no one was reported hurt.

Damage assessment is still ongoing in the towns and cities affected by the storm, Sedillo said.

On the other hand, he warned residents in the province to be on the alert even after the typhoon has left the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency