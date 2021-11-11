﻿Search on for Ilocos Norte’s best public art design

The provincial government through its tourism department is calling on local artists to showcase their talents and grab the chance to design the next best Ilokano public art in the province.

With a proposed budget of not more than PHP500,000, organizers announced Tuesday that participants may choose to design for the Paoay sand dunes, Solsona-Apayao road, Saud Beach, Kapurpurawan Rock Formation, and the Capitol East Garden.

According to Xavier Ruiz, senior tourism operations officer of Ilocos Norte, one design for each of the five display areas will be chosen and the provincial government will subsidize the winning design’s construction.

“Participants should consider the availability and durability of materials to be used, as well as installation methods, fabricators and foundation work,” he said noting these art installations shall be accessible to the public and all designs shall be both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

All entries shall be submitted to tourismilocosnorte@gmail.com on or before November 17, 2021.

Since Nov. 8, all public parks and other commercial establishments in the province of Ilocos Norte are now open for children regardless of vaccination status.

In anticipation of the Yuletide season, the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office is expecting to welcome more visitors following a steady decline of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the province.

In the past weekend alone, nearly 1,000 tourists arrived in the province, the highest recorded tourist arrivals so far this month.

Although this year’s numbers are still a far cry from pre-pandemic records, Ruiz said the latest data on tourist arrivals is a good indicator that Ilocos Norte remains a top choice for leisure travel in the country.

