﻿Sea turtle eggs relocated to secured hatchery in Ilocos Norte

Some 115 sea turtle eggs were relocated on Thursday from the Bangui shoreline in Ilocos Norte to a secured hatchery of the Northwind Development Corp. to keep them safe during high tide and protect them from predators.

On Wednesday, at least two nests with 106 and 64 sea turtle eggs were relocated by the same Pawikan conservation volunteers as they have been monitoring the 150-kilometer stretch of Ilocos Norte coastline for sea turtle nesting areas.

Eduardo Angadol, forestry senior manager of North Luzon Renewables, reported to environment officials on Thursday that the new found nests at the Bangui wind farm’s turbines 5 and 6 need to be relocated to safer ground.

“It seems that it’s their (sea turtles) nesting month again. There may be other nests in the nearby shoreline,” he said.

To help secure the endangered sea turtles that lay their eggs on the shore, the wind power companies operating in Bangui and nearby Pagudpud established a guarded hatchery and ensure their release when it is their time to return to the wild.

Over the past seven years, the Northwind Development Corp. operating the wind farm and which holds a lease within the foreshore area, has commissioned locals to watch over the sea turtle eggs within their hatching period to protect them from predators and poachers.

Local environment officials as well as the provincial fishery division of the Ilocos Norte government and local government units continue to strengthen their information and education drive about the conservation and protection of sea turtles among other endangered species.

Marine sea turtles often lay their eggs from dusk till dawn and the peak season is from November to March, according to Pawikan experts.

Even with the pandemic, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy A. Cimatu earlier said the preservation of wildlife in the country must continue.

“Even if we are faced with a difficult situation brought about by the threats of the disease, we must continue to strive to protect and preserve our endangered pawikan,” Cimatu said, adding that the sightings only prove that “our efforts are not in vain.

Source: Philippines News Agency