﻿SEA Games dancesport champs called up anew

The Philippine Dancesport Federation (PDSF) is set to bring back the same team that racked up golds in the previous Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for the upcoming edition in Hanoi.

In a memorandum dated March 4 but was made public on Saturday, the pairs of Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo, Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Caneda, Sean Aranar and Ana Nualla, and Mark Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen have been informed about the competition this year as they look to repeat their dancesport dominance two years ago when the Philippines hosted the biennial meet.

“As PDSF is unable to hold competitions (dancesport being considered a contact sport) due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic, the board of directors of PDSF has unanimously decided that the same athletes who represented the Philippines in the 30th SEA Games shall likewise be the official participants in the dancesport events,” the memo reads.

Contact sports are not yet allowed anywhere in the Philippines due to the community quarantine restrictions amid the pandemic.

The four pairs won 10 of the 12 gold medals on the line in the previous SEA Games dancesport event in Mabalacat.

The other two golds on the line two years ago went to Vietnamese pairs Nguyen Doc Hoa and Nguyen Thi Hai Yen for quickstep and Nguyen Doan Minh Truong and Nguyen Trong Nha Uyen for jive, and the two duos are expected to be called up as they look to rack up dancesport golds in their own turf

Source: Philippines News Agency