﻿Scout Rangers, Indonesia Special Forces conclude 2-week training

The Philippine Army’s (PA) First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) and the Indonesian Army’s Special Forces Command have formally concluded their two-week virtual training.

In a statement Wednesday night, Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the Training Activity Indonesia-Philippines (TA DOLPHINE XIII-2021) aims to enhance the capability and interoperability of the two elite units in urban and jungle warfare special operations.

The activity which ran from November 8 to 22 enabled FSRR and the Indonesian Army’s Komando Pasukan Khusus (KOPASSUS) Special Forces Command to share best practices in counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, and military decision-making.

FSSR commander, Brig. Gen. Freddie Dela Cruz, said the joint training activity had strengthened the relationship between the Philippine Army and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia – Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD).

“The strong relationship of both armies is necessary for improving our interoperability which allows us to face the current and future challenges that affect our respective countries. Security threats are persistent and continuously evolving. Some of them are adversely affecting our region by transcending national borders,” he added.

Dela Cruz also said the security challenges being faced in the region involve both traditional and non-traditional security threats, which include terrorism, piracy, transnational crimes, national disasters, climate change, and even the current Covid-19 pandemic called for heightened cooperation between the two military units.

“Considering that both our countries are neighbors, and we share common security interests, it is essential that our countries and our armies work together to address these national security concerns better,” the FSSR commander said.

Source: Philippines News Agency