﻿School heads reminded of ‘zones of peace’ policy

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday reminded its field officials and school heads to strictly enforce its national policy on schools as safe and secure places for learners.

This, after photos of uniformed personnel equipped with their issued firearms in Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan, circulated online.

Citing field reports, the DepEd said the police officers were part of the security detail of a local government unit (LGU) official who visited the school.

“To prevent similar incidents in the future, we are reminding our field officials and school heads to strictly enforce our DepEd Order No. 32, s. 2019 or the National Policy Framework on Learners and Schools as Zones of Peace,” it said in a statement.

The policy states that “schools, as a general rule, should be free from the presence of armed combatants, whether they be from government forces or armed groups”.

It also states that armed force protection units from government forces, if needed, shall be situated proximate to the school and not inside the school.

“We are thankful for the support of our various stakeholders and partners in our efforts to reintroduce face-to-face classes, but we must always adhere to existing policies in schools,” the DepEd said.

DepEd added that it shall work together with its stakeholders to ensure that guidelines on Schools as Zones of Peace are observed.

Source: Philippines News Agency