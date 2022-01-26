﻿Scattered rains expected in most parts of VisMin due to LPA

Most parts of the country will experience rain showers due to the low pressure area (LPA) last tracked within the vicinity of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

“(The LPA) still has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but it will continue to bring rains over most of the Visayas and Mindanao and parts of Bicol Region,” weather forecaster Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Castañeda added that the LPA is expected to pass through the Visayas and Mindanao, and is also forecast to bring rains over Palawan in the coming days.

“Take precautions against possible flooding and landslides,” she said, adding that residents of those areas are urged to monitor updates from PAGASA regional offices.

Meanwhile, isolated light rains are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Northern Luzon, the eastern section of central and southern Luzon, and the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Strong to gale-force winds will be experienced over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon.

Fishing boats and other small seacrafts are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency