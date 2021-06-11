﻿Scattered rains continue over most of Luzon Friday

MANILA – Parts of Luzon will continue to experience scattered rains due to the monsoon trough still affecting the country, a state forecaster said Friday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Shelly Ignacio said scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

“The rest of Luzon will have fair weather, but we are also expecting isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms,” she said.

PAGASA forecasts the monsoon trough to cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, and during severe thunderstorms, are likely, it added.

Ignacio said the country’s weather condition will improve in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was last seen 545 kilometers west of Northern Luzon.

“It has a slim chance to develop into a tropical cyclone,” Ignacio said.

She added that the LPA is likely to enter PAR since it is near the country’s boundary.

The LPA was also forecast to immediately exit PAR and move away, she said

Source: Philippines News Agency