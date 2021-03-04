﻿SC looking at other vaccine brands

The Supreme Court is studying the possibility of procuring another brand of coronavirus vaccine after its initial choice remained unavailable, the High Court said Wednesday.

“The initial request for the Judiciary was for the AstraZeneca brand, but upon advice of its unavailability by the office of Sec. Carlito Galvez, the Judiciary will have to consider other options,” Court spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka told reporters.

“Hopefully, the Judiciary will be able to procure vaccines at the soonest possible time considering the crucial role which the courts play in times of crisis,” Hosaka added, saying judges and court personnel have direct contact with the public on a daily basis.

Last month, the High Court announced that it would be procuring vaccines for the entire judiciary, with more than 30,000 members, at an estimated cost of around PHP19 million.

The fund would be charged against the regular appropriations or savings of the SC, Presidential Electoral Tribunal, Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, Court of Tax Appeals, and the lower courts.

Source: Philippines News Agency