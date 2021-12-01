﻿SC increases skeleton workforce starting Dec. 1

MANILA – The Supreme Court (SC) announced that workforce of courts in areas placed under Alert Levels 1 and 2 will increase beginning December 1.

Circular No. 146-2021, signed by Deputy Court Administrator and Officer-in-Charge Raul Bautista-Villanueva, stated that “areas under Alert Levels 1 & 2 (will) maintain a skeleton workforce of at least 75 percent to at most 100 percent from Monday to Friday” and for Saturday duty, a skeleton workforce of at least 50 percent to at most 75 percent.

Judges may opt to continue to conduct video conference hearings.

Manila remains under Alert Level 2 until December 15.

Courts in Alert Level 3 areas or under general community quarantine/modified general community quarantine will maintain a skeleton workforce of at least 50 percent to at most 75 percent on weekdays and 30 percent to 50 percent every Saturday.

The circular will be in effect until further notice.

(Courtesy of Supreme Court)

The previous memorandum covering the period November 22 to 30 required 50 percent of the SC workforce will report physically from Monday to Wednesday while the other half will work from Thursday to Saturday. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency