﻿SC extends physical closure of courts in MECQ areas

Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday announced the extended physical closure of courts in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

In Administrative Circular No. 22-2021, the top magistrate also extended for a week the deadline for the submission of court papers by litigants and parties in these courts.

“The time for filing and service of pleadings and motions during this period is suspended and shall resume seven calendar days counted from the first day of physical reopening of the relevant court,” the circular read.

It also reiterated that essential judicial offices shall maintain the necessary skeleton staff to attend to all urgent matters.

The SC also said courts in other areas under localized MECQ will also remain physically closed.

Metro Manila, the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Abra and Quirino and Santiago City, Isabela are under MECQ until April 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency