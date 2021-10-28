﻿SC drops admin raps vs. 2 senior prosecutors

The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed an administrative complaint filed against two prosecutors for turning down a lawsuit.

In a resolution dated October 11 and released Wednesday, the SC’s 2nd Division dismissed the administrative complaint against Senior Assistant City Prosecutors Francisco L. Salomon and Rose Sharon C. Abila, for lack of jurisdiction, noting that the case must be properly “filed with and resolved by the Office of the Ombudsman.”

Gloria L. Echavez, who sued the prosecutors, was the complainant in a perjury case against a certain Marivel Echavez.

Gloria accused Marivel of committing acts of perjury in her sworn statements that Gloria’s family ganged up on Marivel and beat her.

The perjury case, however, was dismissed because the investigating prosecutor found no probable cause to indict Marivel.

Gloria filed a motion for reconsideration, which was denied by Salomon and Abila.

The prosecutors found that Gloria did not submit sufficient evidence to prove Marivel perjured herself.

The prosecutors also said the case was a “re-filed case already previously resolved by another prosecutor.”

Gloria then filed an administrative case against Salomon and Abila, claiming they made “irrational reasonings and untruthful statements” so they could dismiss the perjury case.

