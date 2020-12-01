﻿SC confirms Chief Justice’s plan to retire early

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta is considering to bow out of the service a year ahead of his mandatory retirement.

In a message to newsmen Tuesday, Supreme Court (SC) spokesman Bryan Keith Hosaka said Peralta has confirmed his plans to step down by next year but did not provide any explanation.

“For those asking about the purported letter of Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta to his colleagues in the Supreme Court, signifying his intention to avail of early retirement, I have asked him personally and he confirmed it,” Hosaka said in a media statement.

Peralta reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 on March 27, 2022.

“The Chief Justice did not elaborate further but said that he will make a formal announcement in due time. Thank you,” Hosaka also said.

If Peralta pushes through with his early retirement, the five most senior Associate Justices of the SC would automatically be nominated under the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC)’s rules.

Peralta was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as Chief Justice in October 2019, replacing Lucas Bersamin.

Should the President pick Peralta’s successor based on seniority, the most senior magistrate of the high court is Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe who would retire from the service on May 14, 2022.

The other most senior magistrates are Associate Justices Marvic Leonen, Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Alexander Gesmundo, and Ramon Paul Hernando.

Gesmundo and Hernando were both appointed by President Duterte.

Source: Philippines News agency