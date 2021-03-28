﻿Sarangani town develops app for vax rollout

The municipality of Glan in Sarangani province has developed an innovative online system to speed up the pre-registration of its residents for the anticipated mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Vivien Yap said Thursday they have started the initial deployment of the Data Vault for Your Vaccination (DVYVAC) program in preparation for the rollout of the vaccines in the area later this year.

She said DVYVAC is mainly an online pre-registration tool that captures the health declaration of residents who will be receiving the shots.

Residents may use the Quick Response or QR-based application to register themselves and identify their underlying medical conditions like hypertension, allergies, diabetes, asthma, and other diseases, she said.

“This data will be kept in the DVYVAC for data banking and as the basis for the administration of the vaccine,” she told reporters.

Yap, also a physician, said the DVYVAC QR system would show if an individual is already vaccinated or not, making the process much easier for the town’s 130,000 population.

She said it is important to properly track the vaccine recipients as they could still be infected with Covid-19 and become asymptomatic.

But she said the application would allow health workers to identify and separate them to protect the unvaccinated population.

DVYVAC was developed by Nutnull IT Solutions, a software company based in the city.

Nutnull founder Bretch Guire Garcinez said the application was designed to expedite the data gathering of the rural health units for the vaccinatio0n rollout.

Garcinez said the online preregistration would only take one to two minutes per client, way faster than the 15 to 30 minutes that it would take for the manual registration.

Last year, the municipality of Glan also launched its own contact-tracing application dubbed DVYCARES or Data Vault for Your Covid-19 Assistance Response Emergency System.

It provides for a QR Code identification system for residents and visitors of the area, one of the top tourist destinations in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

Glan hosts several hotels and resorts that cater to visitors of its popular white-sand beaches and other historic spots.

Source: Philippines News Agency