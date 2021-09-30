﻿Sarangani seeks drug-cleared province tag by 2022

The provincial government of Sarangani is pushing for the declaration by next year of all 141 barangays in the area as drug-cleared.

Sarangani Gov. Steve Chiongbian Solon said Wednesday they are closely working with government authorities and concerned stakeholders to facilitate the clearing of the remaining five drug-affected barangays in the area.

“All our mayors are 100 percent on board on this,” he said in a statement.

A report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Region 12 showed that Sarangani has the least number of drug-affected barangays and affectation rate at 3.55 percent in the region.

Sultan Kudarat has an affectation rate of 4.82 percent, followed by South Cotabato with 16.08 percent, North Cotabato with 18.60 percent, and this city with 65.38 percent.

Sultan Kudarat still has 12 drug-affected barangays, this city has 17, South Cotabato has 32, and North Cotabato has 101.

PDEA-12 said it has accounted for at least 11 remaining pushers and 303 users in the province’s seven municipalities.

Solon said the local government will step up its anti-drug campaigns at the community level to address the problem.

He said they will initiate interventions to rehabilitate and reform the identified pushers and users in the area.

“Let’s intervene (with) these 303 users and 11 pushers and get them to graduate from the program,” he said, referring to the community-based rehabilitation program.

PDEA earlier said subjecting the concerned drug personalities to anti-drug operations is an option but they may also surrender voluntarily and get “another chance”.

The province currently operates a Balay Silangan or “house of hope,” a temporary shelter intended to reform drug offenders into self-sufficient and law-abiding members of society, in Malungon town.

It offers a three-month reformation and rehabilitation program for drug offenders and is backed by convergence programs of various agencies.

Source: Philippines News Agency