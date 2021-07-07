﻿Sara warns public vs. solicitation for her supposed candidacy

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Wednesday warned the public anew against individuals or groups soliciting and conducting fundraising activities for her supposed candidacy in the 2022 national elections.

In a statement, she warned the public about government employees or private individuals asking contractors or businessmen to give money as contributions.

Duterte also warned about individuals pretending to be employees of the city government of Davao calling contractors and businessmen for money contributions.

“Please be warned that there is no fund-raising activity or campaign money solicitation for my benefit. All these activities are unauthorized and without my permission,” Mayor Sara clarified.

She also urged the public not to give money or any other donation to these individuals and to immediately report the matter to [email protected] or the National Bureau of Investigation and Davao City Police Office.

Last month, Duterte once again announced that she is not interested to run for the country’s top post as it is not intended for a ‘woman’ like her.

Duterte, in a radio interview, quoted her father President Rodrigo Duterte who said the “presidency is not a woman’s job”.

“President Duterte said that the presidency is not a woman’s job so particularly [it’s] not for me. So if he decided to run for vice-president (VP), let’s not expect that he will get me as his running mate [since I am a woman],” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency