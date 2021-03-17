﻿Sara warns public vs. ‘fake vaccines’

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has warned the public against the supposed proliferation of fake vaccines in the “black market”.

In a radio interview Monday, Mayor Sara urged the public to be vigilant and be cautious on groups or individuals selling vaccines with dubious origins.

“The issue about the vaccines on the black market started last year. We have to keep in mind that the vaccine is facilitated and made available only to the national government. If there is an organization, person, or group offering these [fake] vaccines, you should raise red flags and think about it,” Duterte said.

She emphasized that the inoculation will only be administered by personnel from the Department of Health (DOH), provincial, city, and municipal health.

“Nobody has access to the vaccine except our government and from the DOH. If somebody would offer it, you better be cautious because it might only contain water and, obviously, it is fake,” Mayor Sara further added.

Duterte also called on the public to report to the nearest police station if anybody was caught selling the said vaccines.

“They can also reach out to DOH, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for proper action and be spared from danger,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency