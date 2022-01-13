﻿Sara to support senators pass laws once elected as VP

Vice-presidential candidate and Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has vowed to help senators pass laws if she gets elected to the country’s second-highest post in the May 2022 polls.

In a statement from the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) on Wednesday, Duterte assured the senatorial candidates running under Uniteam BBM-Sara of her unequivocal support if she gets elected into office.

“As vice-president, I commit to help you, senators, in passing laws and in supporting our future president Bong Bong Marcos in implementing them in the future,” she said during the second episode of her online show Sara All For You which featured lawyer and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque is part of the BBM-Sara senatorial lineup along with former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, former public works secretary Mark Villar, former defense secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro, former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista and Antique Rep. Loren Legarda.

Roque said he intends to re-file 210 bills if he is elected as a senator and his priorities include the proper implementation of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) processes especially after an investigation into the agency has shown alleged rampant corruption.

“It is music to my ears to hear all of your platform about fixing the PhilHealth system because it has always been one of the biggest problems that we are facing,” Duterte said.

Source: Philippines News Agency