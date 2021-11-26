﻿Sara tests negative for illegal drugs

Vice presidential bet and Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Wednesday said she tested negative for illegal drugs use.

In a statement, she said the test, which she took voluntarily upon the request of her tandem, presidential aspirant former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was in support of the call for transparency among public officials.

Marcos, who also took a drug test earlier, also yielded negative results on the use of illegal drugs. He submitted the results to authorities.

Drug test results of vice presidential bet and Davao City Mayor Sara Z. Duterte (Photo from Mayor Inday Sara Duterte Facebook page)

Duterte said the BBM-Sara uniteam’s stand against illegal drugs is “united and unequivocal”.

“This can be seen from both our negative tests as well as our common stance against the proliferation of illegal drugs and the need for effective measures of prevention, rehabilitation, and enforcement,” she said.

Duterte’s drug test results showed she was negative for several illegal substances. Apart from the war against illegal drugs, Duterte said other “compelling” issues continue to challenge the country’s ability to provide long-term safety and security.

In choosing for the country’s next leaders in the 2022 elections, Duterte said it was crucial to focus on the substantial qualifications of the aspirants for the two highest posts.

“Particularly, that we examine our Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates under the lens of competence and experience – an infallible ability to manage the crisis through policy and practice built up through years of executive, legislative, and administrative exposure; a proven track record of delivering security and development; and a clear and tested platform for job security and sustainable livelihood,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency