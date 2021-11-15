﻿Sara says VP run opportunity to widen reach of service

It was a hard decision but Davao City Mayor and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte opted to heed the clamor to serve the country.

After she filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection on October 2, Duterte’s supporters continued their call for her to run for higher office, the presidency even.

“I have thousands of supporters who cried last October 8 [during the deadline for the filing of COC) and I cannot find it in my heart to make them cry again on November 15. After the deadline, the offer to run for vice president became an opportunity to meet you halfway,” she said in a video message posted in her official Facebook account.

November 15 is the last day for the filing of substitution.

On November 9, Duterte withdrew her COC for mayor and her younger brother, Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, took her place.

The mayor’s VP candidacy under Lakas-CMD (Christian Muslim Democrats) was filed by a representative on Saturday, quickly followed by the announcement of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas that they are adopting Duterte as the running mate of its standard-bearer, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Running for the No. 2 position, according to Duterte, is a path that would allow her to heed her supporters’ call to serve the country and make her a stronger person and public servant.

“I am here to answer your call. I appeal to all supporters to stay calm. Let us be circumspect and stay the course,” she added.

As for the issues confronting the ruling party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), Duterte said she does not want to be involved.

“The problems of PDP are their own. Let them resolve their issues within their party,” she said.

“This is all politics and this will not matter in the years to come or even now when we need to focus on our country’s recovery and the people’s welfare,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency