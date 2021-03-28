﻿Sara invites BIMP-EAGA-Japan to explore Mindanao, Davao

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has invited Japanese investors to have a closer look at this city and the entire Mindanao as possible investment destinations.

In a video message during the Brunei Darussalam Indonesia Malaysia Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA)-Japan Investment Seminar on Thursday, the mayor said: “We would like to invite the BIMP-EAGA Japan business community to take a closer look at Davao City and Mindanao as a rising investment destination in Southeast Asia and the BIMP-EAGA region.”

The mayor said the seminar was a good platform to bring Davao City and Mindanao to the world, especially at a time when the government is working towards social and economic recovery from the adverse effects of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“We would like to invite you to experience the things that we can offer and to work with us towards progress and development,” she said.

She said Mindanao holds a vast potential for economic growth, with the island’s cities and municipalities becoming a fertile ground for business and economic growth.

“Today’s Mindanao is a strategic location for business establishment and expansion. There are a lot of things to discover about Mindanao,” she said.

She also cited that Mindanao Island is highly accessible for domestic and international travel as it offers a pool of talents and manpower.

“They have skills that match your business needs as well as growing infrastructure and use of modern technologies that can help propel your business towards growth,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yoshiaki Miwa, Consul General of the Consulate General of Japan in Davao, said the investment seminar is to benefit both the Japanese and Filipino companies and to restart the economy.

“Through the series of BIMP-EAGA-Japan investment seminars, we would like to promote the relationship. We believe that the potential of investment and tourism within the BIMP-EAGA area is high since their economy’s complement each other by enhancing connectivity not only in the context of the sea and air transport but also in terms of technology and people to people exchange where potential is even higher,” Miwa said.

He said Japan has been pouring in billions-worth of Mindanao development assistance, especially in support of the peace process, reflecting the solid ties between the two countries.

Source: Philippines News Agency