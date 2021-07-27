﻿Sara fine with Davao as ‘last priority’ in PRRD infra projects

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Tuesday said she agrees with President Rodrigo Duterte’s move to put the city at the bottom of the list of areas that will benefit from infrastructure projects.

In a statement on her Facebook Page, the presidential daughter admitted that these remarks from the President during his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday immediately struck her.

‘With all due respect to the Dabawenyos, I agree with that, to give more of it to those who have not received it yet, and to focus on the priority of those in greater need,” Mayor Sara said.

During his SONA, the President mentioned that the Sorsogon City Coastal By-Pass Road’s target completion is set at the end of 2021 while the Davao City Coastal Road will be completed by 2023.

“Why? Why is Davao last? Because I told them to prioritize the entire country. During the initial years of my presidency, I told the economic managers and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), including Art Tugade of Transportation, prioritize Luzon and other areas as Mindanao. Do not look into the political entrails of the city and the other provinces,” he said.

He, meanwhile, asked Dabawenyos for their understanding.

“You must understand that we cannot really unahin natin iyong — kasi taga diyan ako eh (I am from Davao). If I am not from Davao, it would have been finished as the others. But I said, make Davao the last priority,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency