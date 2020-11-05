﻿Sara extends QR code enforcement Nov. 23

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte extended the enforcement of the Safe Davao Quick Response (DQR) system to Nov. 23 due to the influx of registrants, causing the website to crash.

In a radio interview Thursday, Mayor Sara said the city government decided to take down the site for maintenance due to high web traffic.

“It came to the point that some 10,000 people register or access the site at the same time. So our IT team asked me if they can temporarily take down the site to stop the influx of thousands of people accessing,” she said.

Residents and non-residents can still access the site and may still register if they have not yet acquired the DQR even after Nov.23, she said.

“Since it is online, they can access the site anytime. It doesn’t mean that if we set the date of enforcement, we will also take down the site. The site will stay even after November 23 because there is always someone who will need to acquire the DQR, especially the non-residents who are coming in the city,” she added.

The city government was bombarded with criticisms from irate registrants who said they wasted considerable hours registering for DQR codes.

“It is very useless if you get angry over the QR code. There is no need to panic, and there is no need to be anxious,” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, Duterte also clarified the issue of detention or imprisonment should somebody failed to present their DRQ to the law enforcers.

“Authorities would just hold you for interview. I did not mention that you will get imprisoned. We will also wait for the ordinance from the City Council as to the penalties for those who did not follow the Executive Order No. 60 or the Safe DQR guidelines,” she added.

The Safe DQR or Davao QR aims to help expedite contact tracing and enforce the ban on non-essential travel.

She said the system is needed to control the spread of the coronavirus disease in the city, noting that the rising cases have overwhelmed the Southern Philippines Medical Center and the city’s temporary treatment and monitoring facilities.

