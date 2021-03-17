﻿Sanish ship ‘Elcano’ drops anchor in Eastern Samar

The Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano is finally in the waters off Guian, Eastern Samar, the exact same spot Ferdinand Magellan and the ship’s namesake sighted on March 16, 1521– an important route that made the first circumnavigation of the world possible.

Elcano is on a seven-day visit to the Philippines from March 16 to 22 after departing Spain in October 2020 to retrace the original route the Magellan-Elcano expedition took five centuries ago.

Around 11 a.m., the ship took part in the unveiling of the Suluan quincentennial historical marker and a fluvial parade organized by the municipality of Guiuan in Manicani waters. The Spanish vessel is accompanied by the BRP Apolinario Mabini.

Elcano will participate in the unveiling of Homonhon’s historical marker on March 17 and will leave for Cebu on March 20.

Back in 2018, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines announced that it would mark 34 sites in the country along the first circumnavigators’ route.

Aside from the historic circumnavigation, the Philippines is also celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan and the quincentenary of Christianity this year.

PNP joins commemoration

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police on Tuesday kicked off its own commemoration of the 500 years of Christianity in the country ahead of the national inauguration on April 4, 2021.

The 500th year celebration of Christianity in the Philippines marks two milestones in Philippine history –the birth of the Christian Faith which dates back to March 31, 1521 when the first Holy Mass was held in Limasawa Island, and the victory of Lapu Lapu and his warriors in the Battle of Mactan.

“The quincentennial celebration is not just an ecclesial celebration but deserves the recognition and appreciation of the country including the police organization. The PNP core value ‘maka-Diyos’ is but a manifestation of our strong desire to commune with God who is the greatest reliable source of courage and strength in the everyday fulfillment of our job as police officers to serve and protect the public” Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, officer-in-charge of the PNP, said.

Heralding the theme: “500 Years of Christianity strengthens the Faith, Discipline and Integrity of the PNP”, the PNP presented awards to select bishops, priests, evangelical leaders, and PNP Chaplains who strengthened Christian faith in the country.

Most Reverend Nolly Buco, D.D, JUD, Auxiliary Bishop of Antipolo who was guest of honor and keynote speaker in the ceremony, espoused the constitutional guarantee “Public office is a public trust” in his speech.

“As public servants, we also have a vocation. By simply doing our jobs with honesty, discipline, and integrity, we can be holy just like the saints. Our jobs, our works are paths to holiness. It is now for us to act upon it,” Buco said.

