﻿Sanctions vs. 166 erring cops prove cleansing drive’s resolve

The National Police Commission’s (Napolcom) move to sanction 166 erring police officers proves that the police force is relentless in its internal cleansing efforts, the country’s top cop said on Wednesday.

“These 166 police scalawags who were sanctioned are proof that the police organization does not tolerate any wrongdoing or criminal involvement of our men. Lalo na sa Napolcom, hindi nila ito palalagpasin. Patunay lamang na gumagana ang mekanismo ng PNP sa pagdidisiplina sa ating kapulisan (The Napolcom will not let them get away with their misdeeds. This only proves that the PNP’s mechanism in disciplining cops is working),” said Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, an ex-officio member of the Napolcom, in a statement.

Out of this number, 75 police officers were dismissed from the service, 48 were demoted, and 43 others were suspended.

Eleazar assured that the administrative cases lodged against these police scalawags underwent a thorough investigation and that due process was strictly followed.

He warned the PNP and Napolcom would continue to enforce measures to rid the ranks of inept, abusive, and corrupt policemen.

“We are targeting to further speed up the process in resolving administrative cases against erring policemen so we could immediately remove misfits who do not deserve to wear the uniform. Asahan ng publiko na magpapatuloy ang pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa mga tiwaling pulis at pagsipa sa serbisyo sa mga bugok sa hanay bilang bahagi ng aking commitment na linisin ang PNP (Rest assured that charges will be filed against corrupt and rogue police officers as part of my commitment to clean the PNP’s ranks),” he added.

A total of 275 administrative cases involving 515 members of the PNP were decided during the en banc sessions held since March.

The administrative cases filed against the remaining number of police personnel were either dismissed for lack of substantial evidence, lack of jurisdiction, failure to prosecute, forum shopping or remanded to the summary hearing officer.

Among those dismissed and demoted were two high-ranking PNP officials.

A copy of the Napolcom decision was already endorsed to the Office of the President for confirmation since these police officials are presidential appointees.

Napolcom vice chair Vitaliano Aguirre II said their action is part of the agency’s commitment to have a well-disciplined police force by ensuring the speedy disposition of pending cases.

The Napolcom administers police entrance examinations and conducts pre-charge investigations of police anomalies and irregularities, as well as summary dismissal of erring police officers.

Source: Philippines News Agency