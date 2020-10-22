﻿San Juan’s ‘Oplan-Katok’ nets 85 firearms

– About 85 loose firearms were recovered by the San Juan police during the local implementation of the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s “Oplan Katok” campaign.

The San Juan City Police on Thursday presented nine rifles, nine shotguns, 19 revolvers, and 48 pistols recovered since the start of the campaign on January 15.

Mayor Francis Zamora explained that Oplan-Katok is a program of the PNP where police authorities go house-to-house to visit firearm holders who have not renewed their gun license yet.

San Juan police chief, Col. Jaime Santos, said authorities are sending a memorandum letter to gun owners to remind them to renew their firearms.

Gun owners are visited to get them to renew their firearm permits or have their guns stored in police vaults for safekeeping, Santos added.

“As much as possible, we are guiding them, we are going there personally and we are informing them with the steps being undertaken for the renewal of their firearms—the licenses and other documents,” Santos said in an interview.

Santos said the city police went to almost 1,900 firearms holders within San Juan.

The classification of loose firearms will be declared once the license has expired or unregistered, he added.

The city police also observed that the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the factors why some firearm holders were not able to renew their licenses.

Santos assured that the campaign operations and other processes are properly monitored by the district police.

“May report po ‘yan, may photographs taken, meron pong letters at provided po namin sa kanila (We have provided them [documented] letters along with the reports and photographs were taken),” he added.

Santos said they make sure to provide a letter when they knock to inform gun owners about the purpose of their visit.

The Oplan Katok campaign is pursuant to Section 19 of Republic Act (RA) 10591, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The law states that “all types of licenses to possess a firearm shall be renewed every two years”.

Failure to renew the license on or before the date of its expiration shall cause the revocation of the license and the registration of the firearms under said licensee, the law added.

Under RA 10591, the failure to renew a license or registration within the periods on two occasions shall cause the holder of the firearm to be perpetually disqualified from applying for any firearm license.

The application for the renewal of the license or registration may be submitted to the Firearms and Explosives Office of the PNP, within six months before the date of the expiration of such license or registration.

Meanwhile, Zamora said the campaign is part of the local government’s efforts to maintain peace and order within the city as well as to keep residents safe from any forms of criminality.

“‘Pag mas kaunti ang loose firearms na nakakalat sa ating lungsod ay mas bababa lalo ang ating crime rate (The fewer loose firearms are scattered in our city, the lower our crime rate will be),” Zamora said.

Zamora also cited the San Juan City has the lowest crime rate recorded in the entire Metro Manila, based on the 2020 data from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Zamora said the campaign has contributed to the city’s intensified peace and order program.

Zamora then lauded the city police for its proactive efforts to sustain San Juan’s public safety.

Zamora urged gun holders in the city to voluntarily surrender their loose firearms.

“Ito na ang pagkakataon ninyo at huwag ninyo nang antayin na kayo ay katukin or huwag niyo nang antayin na kayo ay aplayan ng search warrant (This is your chance and don’t wait for authorities to come and give you a search warrant),” he said.

Zamora said gun owners should renew their firearms’ registration six months before its expiration date to prevent revocation and perpetual disqualification from applying for a license.

On the other hand, Zamora said the local government is offering the San Juan city hall as a venue for the renewal of firearms which will also be opened for residents of its neighboring cities and other communities.

“We are volunteering, the city of San Juan, as a venue for the ELCAC-caravan,” said Zamora.

Source: Philippines News Agency