﻿San Juan vaccination for elderly, A3 starts March 30

The San Juan city government will begin the inoculation of its senior citizens and residents with comorbidities on Tuesday.

In his Facebook video message on Monday, Mayor Francis Zamora said the city government is about to complete the vaccination of its healthcare workers and will proceed to the next priority groups under the A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories while completing the A1 (healthcare workers) recipients.

“This simultaneous vaccination of the remainder of the medical front-liners and the first batch of senior citizens and those with comorbidities has been allowed by the (Inter-Agency Task Force) to speed up the vaccination process,” he said.

Zamora likewise urged the A2 and A3 beneficiaries to sign up for the vaccination program so they can immediately receive the jabs.

They can sign up online via http://bit.ly/39Bi7ri or visit their village offices or health centers for manual registration.

Once registered, a confirmation text message will be sent. Forwarded messages will not be accepted.

If under the A3 prioritization list, aged 18 to 59 years old, one should present a medical certificate (not more than 18 months), doctor’s prescription (not more than six months), and hospital or surgical record.

The requirements must be submitted via publicinfo@sanjuancity.ph prior to vaccination schedule.

Some 3,375 of the city’s healthcare workers and other medical professionals have already received their first doses.

Only a limited number of individuals will be scheduled for inoculation at the FilOil Flying V Arena, given the Enhanced Community Quarantine status of the city.

Meanwhile, the city government’s distribution of food packs is ongoing.

Zamora himself led the previous distribution to 21 barangays. At least four villages are visited daily.

San Juan has 672 active cases and 405 suspected cases as of March 27 while 4,107 out of 4,894 confirmed cases already recovered. A total of 115 have died.

Source: Philippines News Agency