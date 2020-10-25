﻿San Juan to build solar-powered bike pit stop, repair station

The San Juan city government is set to install the country’s first solar-powered bike pit stop and repair station in the open parking area within the city hall.

In a social media post on Sunday, Mayor Francis Zamora shared a glimpse of the biking facility project design which will be constructed within the city’s open space along Pinaglabanan Street.

The city government inked a sponsorship agreement with its private partner, Allianz PNB Life Insurance Inc., in a bid to launch various biking initiatives.

Zamora said the agreement involves the installation of hundreds of safety bollards in major biking areas within the city, to ensure safe lanes for bikers.

Various safety signage and more bicycle lanes will also be constructed, according to Zamora.

Apart from this, Zamora said the construction of the pit stop includes the building of bike parking areas, bikers’ resting area along with a small footprint bike repair station complete with hanger arms, repair tools, and air pump.

“We have been unyielding and consistent in our bike safety campaign and we hope to encourage more people to use their bikes as a means for traveling by ensuring their safety,” Zamora said.

The city government targets to launch the pit stop on the third week of November.

“The perspective of the solar-powered bike pit stop and repair station which Allianz in partnership with San Juan will be installing at the open parking area of City Hall which we will be converting into a bike facility,” Zamora said.

The initiative is part of the city’s Bike Safety project, according to Zamora.

Alexander Grenz, Allianz PNB Life Inc. president, commended the city government for pursuing sustainable transportation options and safety biking initiatives for its residents.

“With that progressive way of sustainable mobility in the city and of course safeguarding everybody is part of that, and I figured out that this is the first to be built protecting the bikers and making sure that it is properly enforced,” Grenz said.

“As an advocate of sustainability and road safety, Allianz joins the City of San Juan in promoting biking as a viable and eco-friendly solution to the current mobility problem,” Grenz added. “We are honored to work with one of the most progressive and sustainable cities in Metro Manila and become the exclusive Life Insurance Partner of its Bike Safety project.”

The city government has earlier launched a modified bike lane along Ortigas Avenue, N. Domingo and Pinaglabanan Streets to provide a safe transportation option for residents affected amid the limited public transport due to the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News agency