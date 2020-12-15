﻿San Juan offers autosweep RFID installation for 2K residents

The city government of San Juan on Tuesday offered on-site installation of Autosweep Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) stickers for 2,000 motorists.

The city government conducted the on-site RFID installation at the San Juan city hall grounds which accommodated the first 2,000 vehicles on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Mayor Francis Zamora said he personally requested to partner with San Miguel Corporation (SMC) to provide RFID stickers for San Juan residents.

“This is a small way of helping our constituents,” he said in an interview.

Zamora said there will be two available queue lanes for the RFID installations.

Vehicle owners can avail of the RFID sticker installations by passing through M. Paterno Street-Pinaglabanan-Museo ng Katipunan roads and along N. Domingo-Pinaglabanan-Museo ng Katipunan roads.

Zamora said the city government advised motorists to avoid bringing passengers and observe health protocols during the RFID installation.

Residents who availed of the on-site RFID installations were asked to present proof of residence, OR/CR of the vehicle, completed application form downloaded from the Autosweep website, and an exact amount of PHP200 payment for the initial RFID autosweep load.

Zamora said the installation of RFID stickers took about four to five seconds to one minute per vehicle.

Zamora said the RFID stickers can be used when entering SLEX, Skyway, NAIAX, STAR, and TPLEX.

Zamora expressed his full support on the use of RFID to boost contactless payment transactions and help motorists experience smooth traffic amid the pandemic.

“I personally asked SMC to have this event to help out not just San Juanenos to have an easier access to the RFID stickers, but to help SMC and the LGUs affected in the traffic jams caused by the implementation of the new RFID policy at the expressways,” he said.

He said the initiative is also part of the city government’s preparation for the opening of the new Skyway ramp connecting SLEX and NLEX, which has entry and exit points within the city’s Araneta Avenue.

The city government has also launched a drive-thru installation of Easytrip RFID for 1,000 vehicles last month.

