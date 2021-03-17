﻿San Juan, Mandaluyong impose liquor ban

The city governments of San Juan and Mandaluyong have tightened health safety standards and protocols by issuing liquor bans anew to contain the increasing number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

In a memorandum issued by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita Abalos, residents are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in public places.

Selling, serving, and/or delivery of alcohol, wine, beer, liquor, and other intoxicating beverages will be strictly prohibited from March 15 to 31.

“No person shall invite guests or visitors for drinking sessions inside their residences,” the memorandum stated. “Violators shall be dealt with accordingly.”

The city also banned the use of karaoke, videoke, and other similar devices.

Mandaluyong has 456 active Covid-19 cases, with 36 new cases as of March 14.

In San Juan City, selling, bringing, and drinking liquor are prohibited beginning March 15.

Violators of the ordinance will be penalized with a fine of PHP3,000 and community service for eight hours for the first offense and PHP4,000 for the second offense, and/or imprisonment for up to three months.

For the third and succeeding offenses, a person will be penalized with a PHP5,000 fine and up to six months of imprisonment, upon the discretion of the court.

Mayor Francis Zamora said some 34,025 residents have already signed up for the San Juan City Covid-19 Vaccination Registration Program. The number is about 39.84 percent of the city’s target population of 85,400, or 70 percent to achieve herd immunity.

Zamora urged more residents to register for the city-wide vaccination program.

Source: Philippines News Agency