﻿San Juan LGU not involved in alleged vax for sale scam

Access to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine is free for all and should not be used for financial gains.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, alarmed over reports of alleged vaccine and inoculation slots being sold in his city, reiterated all jabs are free.

He said an investigation is ongoing and the public should be aware so they can report to authorities.

“San Juan City has been made aware of a social media post of a citizen who received an offer for vaccine access supposedly through our LGU’s (local government unit) vaccination program,” he said in a statement late Friday.

He urged his constituents to report those who are illegally taking advantage of the city’s vaccination program.

“Whoever is claiming to have a contact within the San Juan City LGU selling our vaccine slots is propagating a scam to defraud people of money. They must be reported immediately to the authorities and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

San Juan, like other LGUs, has an online system for vaccine registration, including non-residents who are employed in the city.

“We would like to reiterate that the vaccination program in San Juan City is free for residents and qualified individuals according to the guidelines provided by the Inter-Agency Task Force,” Zamora said.

The city government will also comply with the directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Health not to announce the vaccine brands before the vaccination day.

“San Juaneños scheduled for their inoculation will know the brand of vaccines on the day of their vaccination as this is indicated in their vaccine card. If they are not comfortable with that particular brand, they can opt not to get vaccinated,” Zamora said.

To increase the number of vaccinees, the city spreads information about the jabs.

“Vaccination is purely voluntary. We do not force our people to get inoculated, more so with a brand that they do not like,” Zamora said.

Source: Philippines News Agency