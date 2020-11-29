﻿San Juan grants Covid-19 contact tracers P3-K aid

The local government of San Juan paid tribute to the efforts of its local contact tracers who contributed to the decline in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the city.

During “meet and greet” on Saturday, Mayor Francis Zamora personally thanked the city government’s 71 contact tracers for their dedication, sacrifices, and untiring services they provide for the city amid risks of being infected by Covid-19.

“Alam po nating mahirap at delikado ang kanilang trabaho ngunit matapang nila itong hinaharap araw-araw para mapaglingkuran ang bawat pamilyang San Juaneno (We know that they have a hard and risky job but they bravely faced it every day to serve the San Juaneno families),” Zamora said.

Zamora cited the huge contributions of the contact tracers in the city’s testing, tracing, isolation, and treatment strategies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Because of their thorough investigations, we were able to know who are the close contacts [of the confirmed cases] so we can plan and take right steps to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

Zamora announced that each contact tracer will receive PHP3,000 financial assistance from the city government as appreciation for their efforts amid the health crisis.

“Kayo po ang isa sa aming matibay na sandigan para sa laban na ito (You are one of our strong pillars in this fight against Covid-19),” Zamora told the contact tracers.

Zamora said contact tracing is one of the most important functions and responsibilities in winning fight the against Covid-19.

“And you all put yourselves at risks to do your duty and help our city,” he added.

The National Task Force against Covid-19 has earlier commended the city government’s efforts in managing and mitigating the pandemic.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY