﻿San Juan conducts 3rd round of Covid-19 inoculation

The third round of San Juan City’s inoculation drive targeted 629 medical front-liners of public hospitals and private clinics on Tuesday.

Mayor Francis Zamora said the front-liners chose between CoronaVac and AstraZeneca jabs.

“This is my first time to attend the actual vaccination rollout. I am happy with how the first two were executed and I am glad to finally be present and see it for myself,” he said in a statement.

Previously, 1,464 medical workers from San Juan Medical Center, St. Martin de Porres Charity Hospital and Cardinal Santos Medical Center received their first doses on March 11 and 16.

In the approved Covid-19 vaccination priority list by the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group and the Department of Health-Technical Advisory Group, the inoculation must be done in the following order:

A1: Front-line workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, and members of the barangay emergency response team;

A2: Senior citizens aged 60 years old and above;

A3: Persons with comorbidities not otherwise included in the preceding categories;

A4: Essential front-line personnel including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the Inter-Agency Task Force as essential during Enhanced Community Quarantine;

A5: Indigent population not otherwise included in the preceding categories.

To date, 35,777 residents have expressed willingness to get vaccinated, or about 41.66 percent of the 70 percent target population equivalent to 85,000 individuals.

Amid the emergence of new Covid-19 variants in Metro Manila, Zamora urged his constituents to strictly adhere to health protocols.

“I am asking every San Juaneño to not be complacent even if the vaccine is already here. We should continue to work together and follow minimum public health standards so we can manage our cases,” Zamora said.

San Juan still has 285 active Covid-19 cases as of March 17.

Source: Philippines News Agency