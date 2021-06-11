﻿San Juan City’s active Covid-19 cases down to 88

MANILA—San Juan City’s active Covid-19 cases are down to 88, which Mayor Francis Zamora on Friday attributed to residents’ efforts to follow health protocols.

Zamora said the city recorded as many as 1,296 active cases on April 12.

“I attribute this to the concerted efforts of the San Juaneño people to follow health protocols and our local government’s intensified vaccination program in San Juan,” Zamora said in a statement.

San Juan has already vaccinated 33,736 residents, representing 40 percent of the city’s 85,400 target population for inoculation.

He also thanked the national government for providing a steady supply that ensures a sustainable vaccination program.

The city inoculates an average of 3,000 daily.

“Sa bilang na ‘yan, konting panahon lang ang kailangan namin para makamit ang population immunity dito sa amin (With that count, we only need little time to achieve population immunity),” he said.

As the city’s cases continued to decline, Zamora’s sights are now on the revival of the local economy.

On Friday morning, the city government and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya awarded “Safety Seal” certifications to business establishments at the Greenhills Shopping Mall.

“Ito po’y makakatulong na ibalik muli ang ating ekonomiya na talaga naman pong tinamaan ng pandemyang ito (This will help to bring back our economy hit-hard by the pandemic),” Zamora said.

The Safety Seal, given to establishments that are compliant with protocols, will boost the confidence of consumers, he added.

Malaya said the DILG has mobilized uniformed personnel to take part in the initiative.

He said it is part of the government’s whole-of-nation approach to help the country cope with the pandemic even as he urged businesses to have their employees inoculated

Source: Philippines News Agency