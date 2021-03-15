﻿San Juan cases manageable: mayor

San Juan has never wavered in its will to impose stricter measures to contain coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in the city.

One year since the pandemic was declared, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said they would continue to intensify health measures, such as imposing granular lockdowns, if needed.

“We have been doing these granular or localized lockdowns. If needed, we will do this again because we do not want to lock down an entire city if what we just need to lock down is a particular street, building, or condominium,” Zamora said in a recorded interview shared by Radyo Pilipinas on Saturday.

Even before the Metro Manila Council and Metro Manila Development Authority agreed to implement common curfew hours for the entire National Capital Region from March 15 to March 31, San Juan has already reimposed the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

“Whatever is causing the increase, it still has to be determined. However, what we really have to do is to limit the people out on the streets,” he said.

As of March 11, San Juan had 196 active infections, which, according to Zamora, began from 63 on March 1 and more than doubled to 133 cases on March 10.

No new variants (United Kingdom, South Africa, or Brazil) have been detected.

He has instructed the chief of police to set up checkpoints all over the city and ensure all are wearing face masks and face shields and observing social distancing.

“We are still at the very manageable level. However, we are enforcing stricter measures to prevent the further spread of the infection,” Zamora said.

The city government also passed an ordinance granting PHP100,000 cash to any of the 21 barangays that will record zero Covid-19 cases in 100 consecutive days.

“We are doing this to motivate our barangay officials on their daily enforcement of health protocols,” he said. “I trust our barangay officials that they are doing their jobs well.”

